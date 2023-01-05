Public service to buy 250 electric vehicles in EU-funded project worth €10 million

The public service will buy 250 electric vehicles in its most ambitious project yet to electrify its fleet and cut carbon dioxide emissions.

The call for tenders was published today and the project worth €10 million is partially funded by the EU.

The project will increase the share of electric vehicles within the public service fleet to 40% from 7%.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said in a statement the initiative is being taken after a detailed study.

“This change will concretely save the country 185 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, with the project being carbon neutral with the installation of 2,000sq.m of photovoltaic panels in public spaces,” Sultana said.

The project will reduce the existing fleet, replace polluting vehicles with others that use clean energy, and increase efficiency through a new car-sharing concept that will be introduced in government departments, he added.

The tender published by the Office of the Prime Minister seeks quotations for four lots: the supply of 194 passenger vehicles (5 passengers); the supply of 30 passenger vehicles (8 passengers); the supply of 16 commercial small vehicles; and the supply of 10 commercial large vehicles.