Grain terminal fire caused by fermentation, 300 tonnes of grain saved

A fire at the Kordin Grain Terminal on Wednesday ignited after grain started to ferment causing high temperatures to develop inside a silo, the company said.

KGT CEO Alex Agius said 1,000 tonnes of alfalfa grain were lost in the incident but 300 tonnes that were stored in a separate silo were saved.

“We have peace of mind that Malta has enough provisions of grain until the arrival of another consignment. We are ensuring that there is no shortage and supplies will continue as before,” Agius said.

He noted that the government subsidy on grains is ensuring that the price for consumers will remain stable despite the incident.

The fire ignited at around 10am on Wednesday and people were asked not to approach the area as the delicate operation to remove the burning grain kicked off.

The removal operation took 24 hours, Agius said, and involved several entities, including the Civil Protection Department, apart from company personnel. He said that at no point was there any danger to workers, property, or neighbours throughout the operation.

Agius said such incidents are “rare but not impossible”, as he pinned the cause on natural fermentation.

The terminal has had to store large amounts of the grain for one of its clients for a longer period as a result of the uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Agius said this increased the risk of fermentation. He added that the terminal is equipped with surveillance systems for continuous assessment of the temperature and gases that may be emitted.

“In the previous days, company personnel noticed that the temperature in one particular spot was increasing drastically and a decision was taken to remove the product and take it to a Wasteserv site,” Agius said, adding the grain will be recycled.