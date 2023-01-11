Eight out-of-stock medicines with no timeframe for delivery

Ondansetron, a medication used to prevent nausea caused by cancer treatment, is out of stock with no expected date for delivery, the latest government information shows.

The medicine is one of 22 in short supply on the public health formulary according to an update published by the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit on 9 January.

The public health formulary comprises medicines provided on the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme.

In most cases, an expected delivery date of between two and three weeks for new stock is indicated but for Ondansetron and seven other medicines the government is still “awaiting delivery details”.

The eight medicines in short supply with no expected delivery date include Prednisolone Sodium Phosphate, a steroid used to treat conditions such as arthritis and cancer, Montelukast, used to prevent the symptoms of asthma, and Cyclizine, used to treat and prevent nausea caused by motion sickness or vertigo.

However, in a sign of how acute the problem is, no source of supply is indicated for at least two other medicines.

Codeine Phosphate, an opioid analgesic used to block pain, and emulsifying ointment, used to moisturise very dry skin, are unavailable and the policy unit is “liaising with the clinical team”, possibly to identify suitable alternatives.

The 22 medicines currently out of stock include Clindamycin, an antibiotic, with a two-week delivery timeframe, and Salbutamol, used to treat asthma, with a three-week delivery because of sourcing issues.

On Monday night, Health Minister Chris Fearne said government was stepping in to directly source medicines from abroad when its local suppliers are unable to satisfy contractual obligations.

He said that any additional cost the government forks out as a result of this direct procurement will be passed on to its domestic suppliers.

Fearne said there was a global shortage of medicines, insisting countries such as Ireland and Italy were worse off than Malta.

An increase in illnesses after pandemic restrictions were lifted has pushed up demand for certain medicines, with pharmaceutical companies unable to ramp up production fast enough to satisfy the demand.

Fearne said Malta has been stockpiling some medicines and any shortages lasted for “a few days or a few weeks”.

The Nationalist Party said on Monday that the published list showed that the issue of out of stock medicines is “a serious problem”.

The PN said government is unable to say how it will solve the problem and in a majority of cases is blaming contractors for the lack of supply.

The Opposition spokespersons called on government to also publish a separate list of medicines with low stock availability so that importers can help government source fresh supplies immediately.

Medicines with no expected delivery date

No source of supply - Policy unit liaising with clinical team to source suitable alternatives

Emulsifying ointment: A mixture of paraffin oils used to moisturise very dry skin such as in eczema or dermatitis.

Codeine Phosphate: An opioid analgesic used to block pain.

No delivery details yet - Contractor is late in delivery, alternative order placed by government

Ferrous Sulphate: Medicine used to treat and prevent iron deficiency anaemia

Montelukast: A medicine used to prevent the symptoms of asthma.

Ondansetron: A medication used to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgery. It is also effective for treating gastroenteritis.

Cyclizine: A medication used to treat and prevent nausea, vomiting and dizziness due to motion sickness or vertigo.

No delivery details yet - Sourcing issue

Prednisolone sodium phosphate: A strong steroid used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood problems, immune system disorders, skin and eye conditions, breathing problems, cancer, and severe allergies.

Artificial saliva: Preparation to replace or supplement the natural production of saliva.

Betamethasone Valerate: This medication is used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash.

Phosphate enema BP: This medication may be used to relieve occasional constipation.

This is only part of a list of 22 medicines available of the POYC scheme which were out of stock until 9 January 2023