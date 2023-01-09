Government sourcing medicines directly if suppliers unable to meet demand

Government is directly importing medicines that its suppliers are unable to source because of global shortages, Chris Fearne said on Monday night.

The Health Minister said government’s decision to be pro-active minimised shortages of medicines on the public health service.

“There are a few medicines on the public health service which are not being supplied by our contractors because of logistical problems abroad and in these instances, we are trying to source these medicines directly and if the cost is higher than what we normally pay we charge the difference to the supplier,” Fearne said on TVM's Xtra.

He insisted that all essential medicines are available and if the branded one is not available, an alternative to it is sourced.

“This situation means that a few medicines could be out of stock for a few days or weeks but everyone is getting the medicines they are entitled to,” Fearne said.

The minister said shortages today were not the result of lack of government spending but the result of global shortages caused by a lack of supply at a time when demand for medicines surged.

“During the pandemic, fewer people got sick. Companies that produce medicines reduced production and now that restrictions have been removed more people are getting sick and producers of active ingredients used in medicines from India and China were not able to ramp up production to meet manufacturers’ increased demands,” Fearne said, adding the situation is only likely to get back to normal within six months.