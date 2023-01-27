New airport flyover to be opened on Saturday

Drivers exiting the Kirkop tunnels towards Luqa and Qormi will be able to use the first completed flyover on Saturday.

Traffic outside the airport will be rerouted again to enable Infrastructure Malta to work on different parts of the junction.

The new system will see traffic from Gudja to Ħal Far no longer passing through the newly constructed airport tunnel, but will instead be diverted through Triq il-Karwija.

Traffic coming from Hal-Far will now pass through the tunnel towards Luqa, project architect Anton Zammit said.

By Tuesday, IM intends to begin construction on the last phase of the project - the road connecting Kirkop Tunnels to Luqa.

"If all goes according to plan, the whole project will be finished by April,” Infrastructure Malta’s CEO Ivan Falzon said on Friday.

Falzon warned the project is not yet completed and the area is still under construction, advising motorists not to drive faster than 30 km/h when passing through the junction.