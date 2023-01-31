Children in conflict, sea level rise, EU and Ukraine in Malta programme for Security Council

Malta started its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the body responsible for maintaining global peace and security, in January.

On 1 February, through Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations, Malta will take over the presidency of the Security Council for the month of February.

The last time Malta served on this Council was 40 years ago.

“Even though the work has been ongoing for many years, following Malta being elected on 10 June 2022 with 97.3% of the votes, our country intensified its work during the last months so that from tomorrow, the work programme can come into its full effect after the council members agree on it,” foreign minister Ian Borg said in a press conference explaining the priorities and work programme for the UNSC presidency.

Four activities by Malta are expected to be attended by a number of dignitaries, including the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Gutierrez, and the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

The first debate will focus on the plight of children in conflict situations and the second activity will address the issue of sea level rise and its implications for peace and international security and its effect on small island states. The third activity will be an annual briefing on the relations between the European Union and the United Nations and the last activity will be a debate in connection to the first year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Borg will himself chair the last three activities. “Our priorities are the protection of children who are in conflicts, the climate and the oceans, the role of women for peace and security, and literacy. We believe that these priorities, in thematic areas, are essential to the fulfilment of civil, political, social and economic rights around the world.”

Thanking all Maltese diplomats for their work, Borg’s foreign ministry and the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society will also be signing an agreement, as part of the. minister’s motivation to work on children in armed conflict.

The main goal of this agreement, among others, is to effectively establish what the needs of children who arrive in Malta from conflict zones are, to ensure that the necessary support is provided and that all decisions are taken in the best interest of these children.