Storm forces food delivery apps to temporarily suspend, delay services

Food courier services have been disrupted by the incessant rain that is pelting the Maltese islands, currently at the centre of storm Helios.

Wolt temporarily halted delivery on Thursday but resumed its services, warning customers to expect longer than usual delivery times.

"The safety of our couriers is our first priority," Wolt said on its app.

Wolt and its rival Bolt also curtailed orders from restaurants and shops distant from the user's location.

The Meteorological Office has issued an Orange warning with the Civil Protection Department being put on full alert. So far, no major incidents have been reported but the CPD is expecting the situation to worsen.