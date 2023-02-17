HSBC quietly doubles minimum home loan down payment requirement, raises interest rate

HSBC Malta has doubled the minimum down payment requirement for first-time home buyers and has also increased its interest rate for home loans.

First-time buyers will now need to put up 20 per cent – up from 10 per cent – of the property value when applying for a loan through HSBC.

They will also be charged an annual percentage change rate of 3.1 per cent over the period of their loan, up from 2.7 per cent.

The bank has not made any public announcements about the changes, but its website now features the new conditions, as does its online loan calculator.

The European Central Bank has restricted credit in the past year due to skyrocketing interest rates, leading many European banks to raise interest rates.

But banks in Malta were not expected to follow suit since they almost entirely financed through customer banks, as opposed to other banks in Europe who depend on loans from the ECB.