Caruana Galizia murderer given prison leave to celebrate baptism party

George Degiorgio, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was granted permission to attend a family baptism party on Friday night.

The Times of Malta reported that prison authorities granted this permission to the convicted murderer following two court decrees.

Images that were uploaded online show a jolly Degiorgio posing for photos with a drink in hand, surrounded by friends and family members.

According to the newspaper, a representative for Degiorgio insisted that everything was done legally and that he was accompanied by a special escort.

George Degiorgio, 59, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 56, known as il-Fulu, pleaded guilty to the murder of the journalist in a 2017 car bomb.

Recently, a court convicted the Degiorgio brothers on charges of money laundering and recidivism, sentencing them to imprisonment for four years and fining each of them €25,000.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of the slain journalist, posted one of the photos with a ‘Mafia Country’ caption.

Degiorgio had first confessed to his role in the murder with Reuters journalist Stephen Grey. He told Grey that he would have asked for €10 million instead of €150,000 in payment to kill the journalist.

He described the hit as “business as usual”, then adding that he feels sorry for the murder.