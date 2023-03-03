Unions divided over menstrual leave

Menstrual leave, a proposal put up for discussion by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar in the House of Representatives, should not be treated as a priority in social dialogue discussons, the Malta Employers Association has said.

In comments to MaltaToday, the MEA said there should be no additional sick leave categories. “Employees unfit for any reason may only avail themselves of sick leave... we cannot have separate or additional sick leave for different medical conditions,” the MEA said.

Cutajar has suggested Parliament should explore instituting menstrual cycle leave, particularly for those suffering from endometriosis, dysmenorrhea, ovarian cysts, and fibroids.

But critics will claim that such a reform makes the female gender appear weaker to men, or create a new form of discrimination from employers favouring men simply for having shorter statutory leave.

The General Workers’ Union, on the other hand, told MaltaToday it welcomes the discussion. “The fulcrum of the discussion should be the wellbeing of our work force. We are always in favour to discuss new benefits and rights for all female workers,” a GWU spokesperson said.

The union said that up until a few years ago, menstrual pain was not even considered as a valid ailment for sick leave. Since then the GWU has been raising these issues with employers’ bodies, such as proposing that all patients receveing chemotherapy should be able to benefit from medical leave.

Cutajar’s proposal has not yet found strong footing in her own government, with parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg commenting that she had heard equally valid points opposing the additional leave. “One thing I am shocked at is the amount of misogynistic remarks reacting to my colleague’s proposal. Certainly, we have a lot more to fight for,” Buttigieg told MaltaToday.

While menstruation leave may not be debated in parliament in Malta anytime soon, Buttigieg emphasised that the conversation is constantly ongoing among stakeholders, since they may be adopting the change as well.