Momentum teams up with European Democratic Party

Momentum has joined the European Democratic Party (EDP), marking its formal entry into the European political mainstream.

The EDP, a pan-European centrist alliance, announced Momentum’s accession in a press release issued on Tuesday. The move positions the Arnold Cassola-led party as Malta’s first EDP affiliate.

“Momentum is proud to join the EDP,” said Mark Camilleri Gambin, the party’s secretary general. “We look forward to contribute to bringing about the authentic European values of peace, solidarity and justice in a world that is ablaze with violence and injustice from Ukraine to Gaza.”

EDP secretary general Sandro Gozi welcomed the party into the fold. “Momentum’s accession to the European Democratic Party strengthens our commitment to a fairer, more sustainable, and citizen-oriented Europe. In a deeply polarised political climate, the entry of a centrist and reformist force like Momentum sends a hopeful message for the future of European democracy.”

The European Democratic Party, founded in 2004, is part of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, alongside parties such as France’s MoDem and Italy’s Italia Viva.