Elderly man hospitalised in Gozo traffic accident

A 70-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:15am in Triq l-Imġarr, Għajnsielem, Għawdex.

Preliminary investigations showed a Kia Picanto driven by a 41-year-old Italian man was involved in a collision with a Honda motorcycle driven by a 70-year-old man from Xewkija.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and he was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.