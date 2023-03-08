Prime Minister ups pressure on magistrate for inquiry delays into JeanPaul Sofia’s death

Robert Abela has again criticised Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia for taking her time to conclude an inquiry into the death of 20-year-old JeanPaul Sofia.

The Prime Minister said there is “no end in sight” for the inquiry almost three months after the tragic incident, insisting he could see no reason for the delay.

“For comparison’s sake, the magisterial inquiry into the death of Miriam Pace took one month and 10 days to conclude and the people responsible were charged in court,” Abela said, lamenting the unacceptable delay in the Sofia inquiry.

Sofia was killed when a building under construction in the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed, burying him beneath tonnes of rubble. The young man had only been inside the building for a few minutes. Several other workmen were injured in the incident.

Abela returned to the subject on Wednesday when taking questions from reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of the new standards commissioner and the Ombudsman at San Anton Palace in Attard.

He said that Cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals for the licencing of contractors.

The Prime Minister has steadfastly refused calls by Sofia’s parents and the Opposition for a public inquiry into the young man’s death.

He said that he met with Sofia’s mother and father. “I understand their pain but a public inquiry risks disrupting the course of justice.”

The Prime Minister said the Opposition is mistaken in believing that an inquiring magistrate does not have the leeway to call out any shortcomings. “The inquiry will establish if there was negligence and who would be criminally liable for it if at all but nothing prevents the magistrate from highlighting any other failings that come to light through the course of the inquiry,” Abela said.