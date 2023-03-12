Leftist group slams government decision to allow US destroyer to dock in Grand Harbour

Left think-tank organisation Żminijietna has slammed government’s decision to allow US military ship USS Nitze to dock in the Grand Harbour.

“Malta should act according to its principles, to safeguard our neutrality, and to promote peace and dialogue,” the organisation said.

The USS NITZE, an Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer with a crew of over 300 Officers and Sailors, entered the Grand Harbour on Saturday.

“While in Malta, the officers and crew will enjoy shore leave and have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural and historic heritage of Malta,” the US embassy said in a press statement.

The ship departed its homeport on 17 July 2022 for a security patrol of the Mediterranean Sea along with the GEORGE H W BUSH Carrier Strike Group.

Żminijietna criticised government’s decision, saying the US is not working for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

“Since the war in Ukraine, US and Russian military vessels have been constantly present in the Mediterranean Sea. The situation is mostly dangerous. Furthermore, foreign media confirmed that the Russian ship Admiral Gorchkov, equipped with hypersonic missiles, should enter the Mediterranean Sea," it said.

“Politically, as a neutral country, Malta should keep away from positioning itself close to a super power,” the organisation said.