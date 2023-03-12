menu

Leftist group slams government decision to allow US destroyer to dock in Grand Harbour

Left think-tank organisation Żminijietna says United States is not seeking peaceful solution to war in Ukraine, after the USS Nitze entered the Grand Harbour on Saturday

karl_azzopardi
12 March 2023, 12:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Valletta
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Valletta

Left think-tank organisation Żminijietna has slammed government’s decision to allow US military ship USS Nitze to dock in the Grand Harbour.

“Malta should act according to its principles, to safeguard our neutrality, and to promote peace and dialogue,” the organisation said.

The USS NITZE, an Arleigh Burke-class Destroyer with a crew of over 300 Officers and Sailors, entered the Grand Harbour on Saturday.

“While in Malta, the officers and crew will enjoy shore leave and have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural and historic heritage of Malta,” the US embassy said in a press statement.

USS Nitze
USS Nitze

The ship departed its homeport on 17 July 2022 for a security patrol of the Mediterranean Sea along with the GEORGE H W BUSH Carrier Strike Group.

Żminijietna criticised government’s decision, saying the US is not working for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

“Since the war in Ukraine, US and Russian military vessels have been constantly present in the Mediterranean Sea. The situation is mostly dangerous. Furthermore, foreign media confirmed that the Russian ship Admiral Gorchkov, equipped with hypersonic missiles, should enter the Mediterranean Sea," it said.

“Politically, as a neutral country, Malta should keep away from positioning itself close to a super power,” the organisation said.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.