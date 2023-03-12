A decade of Labour: Strides in civil liberties overshadowed by Muscat’s scandals

On 10 March 2013, Labour swept into power with a majority of around 55%.

10 years on, MaltaToday spoke to activists, academics and prominent voices in the media landscape to understand how they feel about a decade of Labour in government.

Dr. Desiree Attard – lawyer and activist

Lawyer and activist Desiree Attard said the biggest shortcomings from the Labour governments were their disregard to the environment. “We are witnessing extinct policies, legal loopholes and uncomfortable relationships with big business, all while sacrificing the country’s resources on the altar of capitalism.”

Attard said Labour has made great strides in civil liberties, but activists are still waiting for political courage from this administration to seriously address and discuss abortion.

She also lamented on how Labour has forgotten its socialist roots since being elected into government.

Jeremy Camilleri – Former trade unionist

Former General Workers Union official Jeremy Camilleri said the Labour government’s biggest success in the past decade was the granting of more civil liberties, saying legislation has led to a culture change in how people view the LGBTIQ+ community.

“The economic growth spurred by Labour administrations has also changed the way the Labour market operates,” he said. “We have gone from a situation where workers could not find jobs, to a situation where no one can find workers.”

He also praised the way government handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The good also came with its down sides, the number of people working full-time jobs and not being able to keep up with the rising cost-of-living has increased drastically,” Camilleri said. “To have someone work a full-time job, and they are not able to buy a property or start a family, for me is unacceptable.”

The elephant in the room for Camilleri are the multiple scandals which emerged under the Muscat administration. “These scandals still haunt the country, and government has to take the decision to distance itself from them.”

Andre Callus – Activist, Moviment Graffitti

Andre Callus, one of the country’s leading activists said when Labour was elected people were fed up of an extremely conservative style of politics, and government did carry out important reforms on civil liberties.

“On the other hand, we saw a Labour Party which has abandoned its socialist roots almost completely, with close relationships with big business, leading to the privatisation of public land, hospitals and the energy sector. This has happened wages have remined low,” Callus said.

He also lamented the widening of inequalities in society, while government got itself in an “orgy of corruption.”

“That led to the murder of a journalist, and it will remain a black spot on the party’s history,” he said.

Dr. Michael Briguglio – Sociologist

Michael Brigugilo said government has built an economy based on rampant development, and the importation of a foreign workforce. “The big question is how sustainable this economic model will be on an environmental, economic and social level.”

Prof. Andrew Azzopardi – Social Wellbeing Faculty Dean

Dean Andrew Azzopardi said good reforms and policies have been carried out by Labour, but they are overshadowed by broken promises.

“In 2013, Labour promised transparency but we still see individuals in top positions just because they support the party; people were promised good governance, but time and time again we have seen a lack of it; people were promised a progressive government, but we still see government using social issues to hide its mistakes,” Azzopardi said.

Azzopardi also said Labour has forgotten its socialist roots. “I am yet to see a more right-wing government.”

He also slammed its promises on social justice. “Look what is happening to foreign workers, the poor and the homeless.”

Josanne Cassar – MaltaToday columnist

Josanne Cassar insists the Labour Party’s legacy on “much needed” social reforms have been overshadowed by scandalous contracts and shady deals.

“The Labour Party should be about social justice, and so when you hear about deaths on construction sites, and inquiries and investigations which haven’t been held, you wonder just who is benefitting,” she said. “The Labour Party should be about the vulnerable in society, not the fat cats.”

Peter Agius – Nationalist MEP candidate

Peter Agius, who will be contesting the European Parliament elections said Labour’s tenure in government started with the granting of more civil liberties, and ended with broken promises on meritocracy, good governance and a fair labour market.

“The situation today is the opposite. Our youths want to get out of the country, because they understand that to become successful its who you know, not what you know in this country,” he said. “We believe the country deserves better leadership which strives for justice.”