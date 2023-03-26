menu

Man killed in jet ski accident at Ħondoq ir-Rummien

The 25-year-old man was certified dead when arriving at the Gozo General Hospital

26 March 2023, 3:56pm
by Marianna Calleja
File Photo
A 25-year-old has been killed in an accident involving a jet ski, at Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo, the police have confirmed with MaltaToday.

The Gozo General Hospital notified the police about the incident at 13:30. 

While investigations continue, police believe a young man and woman, both presumed French, flew off the jet ski, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

According to police, both the driver and the woman were transferred immediately to Hospital. 

The woman appeared to be unharmed, but the victim was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

