Peter Agius nominates Jean Paul Sofia’s mother for European Citizen’s Prize

Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius has nominated construction victim Jean Paul Sofia’s mother for the European Citizen’s Award.

The prize is awarded every year by the European Parliament to reward projects run by citizens and organisations in the European Union, demonstrating European cooperation, mutual understanding, the promotion of European common values and fundamental rights.

“I am doing so in support of her work for a safer construction site industry and her calls for a public inquiry into her son’s death,” Agius said on Facebook. “I invite you to support this nomination.”

Jean Paul Sofia, who was 20 years old, lost his life on December 3, 2022, when a three-story building in Kordin collapsed, resulting in a 16-hour search and rescue operation to retrieve his body.

Five others were also hospitalised due to the accident, but no one has been charged over the collapse.

So far, calls for a public inquiry into his death by Sofia’s family, the Nationalist Party and NGOs have been refuted by the PM.

He stated that an inquiring magistrate is already investigating the case, while other relevant authorities are also conducting their own inquiries.

“If we really want justice, these institutions need to be allowed to work in serenity,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Is it possible we won’t learn from past mistakes?’ JeanPaul Sofia’s mother says in letter to MPs