From Middle East to Scandinavia: Malta airport releases summer schedule with 100+ routes

Malta International Airport is ready to welcome summer with the launch of its new flight schedule for the season, featuring more than 100 routes in 32 countries as well as several route extensions from summer into winter.

Malta’s top market, Italy, will remain the most well-connected for the season, with a route network stretching from the north, including Bergamo and Milan, to the south, which is accessible with flights to Bari, Naples or Sicily.

Those eyeing Germany for a summer getaway will now be able to take on new routes to this country. From the Bavarian town of Memmingen, thanks to a biweekly flight operated by Ryanair to the resumption of weekly flights to the Black Forest town of Baden-Baden, Germany is benefiting from several exciting developments.

Further strengthening Malta’s connectivity with Germany, travellers will also be offered flights to Hamburg and Dusseldorf thanks to the return of Eurowings following a five-year absence.

Mondays and Fridays will also see a flight to the French Riviera as Air Malta takes on flights to Nice every Monday and Friday throughout the season.

However, Nice is just one of Malta International Airport’s connections with France, with other connections including up to six daily flights to Paris, biweekly flights to the wine capital Bordeaux in the south-west of the country, and two weekly flights to the north-western city of Nantes.

Beyond these destinations, the new flight schedule will connect the Maltese Islands to Scandinavia through flights to Denmark, Norway and Sweden operated by three airlines as well as the Middle East through Israel and Dubai.

Malta International Airport’s full flight schedule is available here.