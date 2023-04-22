Malta's fight against corruption an uphill battle, says ADPD Chairperson

The fight against corruption in Malta is becoming an uphill struggle, according to ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo.

Speaking at a presentation of the book "Pilatus: A Laundromat Bank in Europe" by Repubblika President Robert Aquilina, Cacopardo highlighted the complicity of some institutions in perpetuating corruption.

According to the Green Party Chairperson, corruption has been a longstanding issue in Malta, but the situation is worsened by institutions that are supposed to be defending society but are instead undermining it by collaborating with criminals.

“The lack of action from these institutions makes the fight against corruption more dangerous,” he said.

For ADPD, the struggle for good governance is fundamental to a democratic society, and corruption is a threat to democracy itself. The party sees Repubblika's fight as its own, and that of every Maltese citizen who wants to see the country move forward.

During the presentation, Cacopardo thanked Aquilina for acknowledging that the fight against corruption is not a political issue but a common cause for all citizens. "It is not a blue cause but a red and green cause too," he stated.

The book "Pilatus: A Laundromat Bank in Europe" sheds light on the inner workings of Pilatus Bank, which was shut down in 2018 following allegations of money laundering and corruption. The book details how the bank was able to operate for years despite numerous warning signs and regulatory failures.

The presentation by Aquilina and Repubblika is part of their ongoing efforts to bring attention to the issue of corruption in Malta and to push for greater accountability and transparency.