European Commissioner for Justice discusses government reforms in official visit

European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, paid an official visit to Malta where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille.

During the meeting, Abela stressed the importance of not only ensuring justice is done but also ensuring that it is seen to be done.

He expressed satisfaction with Reynders' visit and took the opportunity to discuss several reforms the Maltese government has implemented since 2020.

Abela informed Reynders of Malta's efforts to strengthen the rule of law, justice, and governance in the country. He explained the changes made to the institutional process, including the appointment of the Police Commissioner.

He highlighted reforms in the way members of the judiciary are appointed and the introduction of the femicide law.

Abela also informed Reynders of Malta’s timid attempt at changing the criminal law to allow abortion if a woman’s life or health is in danger.

The Prime Minister discussed the “unprecedented resources” the government provided to the Courts and the Attorney General's Office. This was complemented by Recovery and Resilience Program funds, according to Abela, which were then invested in the digitalisation of court operations.

Abela also referred to draft laws that will provide the “highest protection in history to journalists.” He mentioned how the Committee of Media Experts is going through a public consultation.

Reynders, as European Commissioner for Justice, had taken the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia very seriously.

He was one of the first to pressure the EU to protect the fundamental right to freedom of expression and information, believing it to be key for a healthy and thriving democracy.

In October 2022, on the fifth anniversary of Caruana Galizia's assassination, the Commissioner presented a detailed assessment of the shortcomings in Maltese political life.

And while recognising the government’s attempts to work on the rule of law, he specifically called for the closure of Malta’s citizenship-by-investment scheme, media reforms and other necessary changes to render judicial proceedings more efficient.