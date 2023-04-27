Updated | Abela in contact with former Xagħra mayor in hopes of bringing him back

Labour Party candidate Christian Zammit has stepped down as mayor of Xagħra in Gozo while resigning from the local council altogether.

Zammit announced on Facebook that he has presented a letter of resignation to step down as mayor and local councillor of Xagħra, as well as president of the Labour Party’s Gozo regional committe.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, considering that I have been active in the party and in politics for the last 23 years,” he wrote.

“However, there comes a time, as the Italian says, ‘mi tolgo dai piedi, e tolgo il disturbo’ [I’ll get out of the way and stop causing trouble].”

He gave no reason for his resignation.

Zammit has been a longstanding opponent to overdevelopment in Xagħra. It was under his watch that the Xagħra local council fought against a proposed development close to Gozo’s Ġgantija Temples

In a recent interview on Church radio 103, Zammit said that the electoral system needs to be reformed to make space for people to run for local council elections without being part of political parties.

He also said that Malta’s tribalistic attitude to politics is preventing people from running for local council.

Abela has been in contact with Christian Zammit in hopes of seeking him back

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been in contact with former Xagħra mayor Christian Zammit, trying to resolve the issues that forced his resignation earlier on Thursday.

In a comment to the Times of Malta, Abela said discussions were still underway and he looked forward to welcoming him back to the party and continuing to serve as mayor.

Abela said Zammit’s beliefs in environmental issues are much needed in the Labour party.

He added that Zammit is not only his personal friend but he has much more to contribute to the party.