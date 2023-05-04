President George Vella en route to attend King Charles coronation

President of Malta George Vella and his wife Miriam Vella are on their way to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of King Charles III in London.

Vella will attend an event with heads of Commonwealth states, organised by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth and held at Marlborough House.

He will also attend an event for guests attending the Coronation at Buckingham palace.

The Coronation will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Charles III will be crowned King alongside his wife, who will be crowned Queen Consort.

They will head to Westminster Abbey in a procession from Buckingham Palace. This is known as ‘The King’s Procession’.

After this, they will return to Buckingham Palace in ‘The Coronation Procession’, where they will be joined by members of the Royal Family.

Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as Acting President of Malta until the President and his wife return to Malta on Monday 8 May.