More fines and inspections result in less work injuries

A statistical analysis of workplace injuries and fatalities between 2002 and 2022 carried out by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority suggests that fines and inspections are the best instrument to reduce these incidents.

The analysis published in the OHSA’s annual report shows that the number of yearly injuries is inversely proportional to the number of inspections, the number of administrative fines, the monetary value of fines and the number of initiated prosecutions.

“This analysis showed that yearly injuries are negatively and significantly related with the number of inspections carried out, the number of administrative fines issued, the monetary value of fines and the number of vetted equipment certificates.”

On the other hand, the relationship between awareness campaigns and the injury rate is weaker.

The report also found that the appointment of project supervisors has had a negligible impact on improvements in the observed rates of accidents.

During 2022, OHSA Officers carried out 4,387 workplace inspections. OHS Officers also issued a total of 662 orders to stop work activities. Furthermore 462 letters of intimation were issued to parties deemed in breach of legislation, resulting in a total of €177,000 fines being imposed.

The statistical analysis shows that injuries in the construction and the transport sectors for which a benefit is claimed are significantly higher than in other sectors. The statistics do not refer to unreported incidents.

While accidents in the construction sector averaged at 36.2 injuries per 1000 workers each year and those in the transport and storage sector were slightly higher at 36.4, incidents in the manufacturing sector averaged at 27.2 per 1000 workers and those in the accommodation and food sector averaged at 19.2. Incidents in the wholesale, retail and repair sector averaged at 11 injuries each year.

The OHSA’s annual report refers to the “long-term downward trends in both the number and more significantly, the rate of industrial injuries” while noting that incidents in other sectors remain significantly higher. Over the years it was the manufacturing sector which registered the largest decrease.

Fatalities highest in construction

The statistics show that construction deaths account for the majority of workplace fatalities.

Of the average 3.37 workers out of 100,000 workers who have lost their life during the past two decades 2.02 fatalities occurred in the construction industry and 1.17 occured because of dangerous falls and 0.75 fatalities involved foreign workers in the construction industry.

The report refers to the 15 fatal workplace accidents in 2022, all of which were the subject of a magisterial inquiry. All fatal accidents involved male workers and six workers were of foreign nationality. Twelve fatalities involved workers engaged by an employer, whilst the remaining three were self-employed. Eight fatalities occurred in the construction industry.