Cassola wants Standards probe into Malta Enterprise boss over NAO non-compliance

The independent politician Arnold Cassola has requested an investigation from the Commissioner for Public Standards in Life, on Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia, and the chairman of the State Aid Monitoring Board, Paul Zahra.

Cassola said the latest National Audit Office investigation into the hospitals’ privatisation to Vitals and Steward had revealed that Malta Enterprise had failed to reply to the queries from the NAO in its investigation.

The NAO said it had sought information relating to the lease agreement entered into by the Maltese government with the Queen Mary University London for the Barts Medical School in Gozo – which was to be constructed by hospitals’ concessionaires Vitals and later Steward – together with an account of the payments received by Malta Enterprise in this respect. Similarly, queries submitted to the State Aid Monitoring Board remained unaddressed.

“This omertà from State authorities is unacceptable,” Cassola said in his complaint to Standards czar Joseph Azzopardi.

“These two men tried to sabotage the NAO inquiry into the misappropriation of over €400 million by Vitals and Steward, to the detriment of the Maltese taxpayer, with the complicity of a number of politicians, among them former minister Konrad Mizzi.

“Instead of carrying out their duty… these acted in omertà fashion, which characterises the mafioso mentality that has infiltrated the State. In full impunity, they acted against the interests of the Maltese people by ignoring the NAO’s requests, making it difficult for the Auditor General to arrive at the truth.”