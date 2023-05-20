'Politicians only hearing one voice in this fight,' activists say they’ve had enough

The call to action in environmental and planning sectors is no longer limited to a small circle of activists but is echoed by ordinary people who can no longer tolerate the destruction of their country, Moviment Graffitti activist Andrè Callus said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference outside the Planning Authority in Floriana, Callus emphasised the expressed outrage at the alarming rate of construction, labelling the current planning practices as "obscene."

Gathered in Floriana, activists joined Callus with placards saying ‘xebbajtuna’ (we’ve had enough) to demand immediate reforms in planning and environmental institutions, leading up to a nationwide protest against overdevelopment scheduled for next Saturday.

Din l-Art Ħelwa President Alex Torpiano highlighted certain planning decisions overturned by court judgments, indicating that the country's economy should not rely solely on the construction sector.

“Despite these setbacks, politicians and the Planning Authority have yet to change their pro-developer stance,” Torpiano siad.

He pointed out that Din l-Art Ħelwa receives daily requests for help in fighting planning projects from people across the country and from all walks of life and criticised politicians for favouring the interests of a few individuals at the expense of existing communities.

Torpiano stressed that the right to build should only be granted by the community for the betterment of the community, rather than being an individual entitlement.

Academic Maria Attard highlighted the strains caused by Malta's growing population and urban development, such as increased car usage, waste, emissions, and pressure on infrastructure.

She stressed the importance of solid plans and inclusive governance systems that reflect the consensus of the majority and ensure that no one is left behind.

Attard warned that without proper management, chaos and abuse would prevail.

She also spoke of the scarcity of land in Malta and the negative consequences on the environment and mental health if this resource is not protected.

Ramblers Association President Ingram Bondin, argued that the environmental degradation in Malta was not accidental but a result of institutions prioritising the interests of politicians and the wealthy.

He demanded that the Lands Authority ensure public land is utilised for the benefit of the people, rather than being given away cheaply to developers.

Bondin also called for the Planning Authority to enforce regulations correctly, respect urban and rural areas, and prevent wanton destruction. He criticized the Planning Tribunal, the Environment Resources Authority, and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage for allowing developers to cause damage and then deciding on appeals afterwards. Bondin attributed this issue to the interference of politicians with regulatory bodies, driven by their quest for votes and donations.

Friends of the Earth activist Ann Bugeja drew attention to the negative impact of overdevelopment on Malta's biodiversity while Stanley Portelli, a member of Għawdix, highlighted the threat to Gozo's landscape, urging fellow Gozitans to join the cause.

The national protest is scheduled to take place next Saturday at 10:30 am, starting from the Valletta city gate.