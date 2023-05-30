Battle of the paupers: Greens richest among small parties

ADPD received €5,845 in donations in 2022 and €2,703 in 2021, according to donation reports published by the Electoral Commission.

The party also declared a €7,738 surplus in its statement of accounts for 2021 after €6,980 were transferred to the party following the dissolution of the Democratic Party when it merged with Alternattiva Demokratika.

In 2021 the Greens received 19 donations of less than €500 each from which the party netted €2,703.

A year later, the party received only two donations exceeding €500 each from which the party netted €1,505 and 68 donations not exceeding €500 from which the party netted €3,975. The Greens also raised €910 from membership fees.

In contrast the PL received €1.92 million in donations in 2021 and €1.93 million in 2022 and the PN received €1.06 million in its last published donation report dating back to 2020.

But while AD has reported a healthy financial situation, it lacks any fixed assets, and its current assets consist entirely of cash.

From the information published so far on the Electoral Commission’s website the Greens who got 4,747 votes in the 2022 general election have also collected more donations than any of its smaller competitors.

Volt, a liberal party which contested only two electoral districts in 2022 from which it got 382 votes, received only €351 in 2022 and €565 in the previous year. The far-right Imperium Europa which did not even contest general elections in 2022 received €285.

None of the other party’s donation reports for 2022 have been published yet.

But the Christian conservative party Abba which garnered 1,364 votes in the 2022 election received €740 in 2021 from 13 donors. None of these donations exceeded €500. Abba ended 2021 with a deficit of €275.

No donation reports on behalf of the right wing Partit Popolari have yet been published by the Electoral Commission but the party’s statement of accounts for 2022 refers to an income of €4,085 from donations in 2021 and just €20 in 2022. The party also declared an income of €804 in fund raising activities in 2021. The party contested all electoral districts in the 2022 election garnering only 1,533 votes.

The PP also declared earning €1,080 from membership fees in 2021 and €535 in 2022. The party has 53 members. The party also ended 2022 with a surplus of €2,554 down from €2,949 the previous year.