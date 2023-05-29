Marsa flyover back in use after Friday oil spill

Emergency works by Infrastructure Malta at the flyover from Garibaldi Road to Aldo Moro were completed on Saturday afternoon following a cookingoil spill last week.

The road was closed down to commuters on Friday after some 200 litres of cooking oil were spilled onto part of the Marsa Junction.

The driver behind the accident drove off without informing the authorities, but MaltaToday is informed he has been located.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said the road was opened on Sunday, in order to let the asphalt cure and dry. Around 300 metres of asphalt had to be resurfaced.

Falzon said, as like in other similar cases, the bills for the repair works will be footed by the individuals behind the incident.

He could not confirm the cost of the damages, saying assessments by the infrastructure authority are still ongoing.