Abela meets Kosovo, Moldova leaders in European summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela holds meetings with European leaders during Summit of the European Political Community

1 June 2023, 2:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Prime Minister Robert Abela meets Moldovan President Maia Sandu
Prime Minister Robert Abela held meetings with a number European leaders during the Summit of the European Political Community on Thursday.

During the summit which is being held outside the Moldovan capital of Chișinău, Abela also met with the country’s prime minister Dorin Recean. He also met with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani.

Prime Minister Robert Abela (left) with Prime Minister Dorin Recean (right)
The leaders spoke on a number of issues, including the two countries aspirations to join the European Union, a Department of Information statement read.

Abela also met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu during the summit.

