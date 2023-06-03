menu

Aġenzija Sapport wheelchair accessible vans vandalised overnight

Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability, Oliver Scicluna, ensures services will continue to be given and confirmed a police report has been made after two Aġenzija Sapport wheelchair accessible vans were vandalised

marianna_calleja
3 June 2023, 11:31am
by Marianna Calleja
Aġenzija Sapport vans, used for community services to wheelchair users, were vandalised on Friday night. (Photo: Oliver Scicluna, Facebook)
Aġenzija Sapport vans, used for community services to wheelchair users, were vandalised on Friday night, Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability Oliver Scicluna said on Facebook.

“The vans, which are suitable for wheelchair users, were last night vandalised by some coward,” Scicluna wrote on Saturday morning.

Scicluna felt disappointed at the vandalism saying it is only a shame that clients and workers are going to suffer as a result.

The commissioner ensured that services will continue to be given and confirmed a police report has been made.

