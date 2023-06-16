Manche on the warpath: Pastor files another criminal report against Teatru Malta artistic director

Teatru Malta’s artistic director Sean Buhagiar has been questioned by police for repeating previous quips from satirists against River of Love pastor Gordon Manche.

According to the Times of Malta, Buhagiar was reported to the police in relation to a Facebook post where he called the pastor an ‘asshole’.

“Gordon-John Manche, also known as Malta’s biggest asshole, kindly refrain from interfering with satire, or we may be compelled to relocate the River of Love to Buġibba and carpet bomb!” he said.

In his post, Buhagiar defended comedian Daniel Xuereb and satirist Matt Bonanno after the two were charged in relation to comments made against Manche.

Xuereb and Bonanno are being charged with the misuse of electronic equipment to make threats against River of Love and Gordon Manche.

Bonanno had jokingly stated on Facebook that the group should relocate to Bugibba and be carpet bombed. Meanwhile, Xuereb joked about Manche being ‘Malta’s biggest asshole’ while taking a dig at the pastor’s comments on anal sex.

Buhagiar warned that Manche is becoming “a real menace to cherished principles of free speech and satirical expression in our community’.

He suggested that the creative community could take a collective stance against Manche’s actions by calling him "Malta's biggest asshole" and suggesting to "relocate River of Love to Buġibba, then carpet bomb. Two birds with one stone".

Ministers open to legal changes

In reaction to Buhagiar’s questioning, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said it was unacceptable for people to abuse of the law in a bid to stifle artists.

“We did a lot to protect artists and we will continue doing so,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri added that the police, while having to consider every criminal report presented to them, should not become a tool for extremists to stifle art and free thought.

Both ministers said they will work together to review whether any legal changes are needed to protect satire and art.