Malta cannot bear entire burden of illegal immigration alone, Abela says

There are solutions to immigration, Prime Minister Robert Abela believes, but “a single country alone cannot bear the entire burden.”

Speaking on ONE Radio, Abela stressed the need for joint efforts in tackling the migration challenge faced by European countries.

Abela called for collaboration and highlighted that even countries like Italy, France, or Cyprus would face significant challenges if they were left to address the issue individually, let alone Malta.

Abela mentioned the tragedy at sea this week, saying that it is a pity that countless lives have been lost in "desperate attempts to seek safety and a better future."

At least 78 people died and more are reported missing after a fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece on Wednesday.

The Greek coastguard said the vessel sank in international waters, 47 nautical miles (87km) southwest of Pylos, off the Peloponnese coast. The spot is close to one of the deepest areas of the Mediterranean.

"It is true that we are the frontline countries, and it is true immigrants are coming to Malta and Sicily. But this is a European problem," Abela said when explaining the significant impact of secondary movement, which has resulted in a burden on other countries as well.

Abela noted that since Italy had joined Malta in this issue, both countries are leading to a “strong unified message.”

The Prime Minister lastly called for concrete and joint action to address the crimes committed by organised crime groups, which according to him, operate in a well-organised and systemic manner.