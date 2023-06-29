Nurses’ agreement nears conclusion, but union wants to wait for ECG technicians

Collective agreement talks between government and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses have reached conclusive stages, MaltaToday has learnt.

The process, which has been marred by union strikes, political jabs and allegations from both sides, seems to have drawn nearer to conclusion.

But closing the deal now hinges on another collective agreement for ECG technicians, which the MUMN wants to conclude.

Speaking to MaltaToday, MUMN President Paul Pace said the union has not yet presented the nurses’ sectoral agreement to its members, as it is waiting on another sectoral agreement for electrocardiogram (ECG) technicians.

Asked why he could not present the nurses’ sectoral agreement, Pace insisted he cannot discriminate among his members.

“We don’t just represent nurses, and we cannot discriminate between our members,” he said. “Every member pays the fee.”

The MUMN chief said the ECG technicians’ sectoral agreement expired more than a year ago, and no concrete proposal has been presented by government.

“When both are concluded, the two packages will be presented to the members together,” he said.

Pace did confirm that an agreement for nurses was presented by government but was coy on whether he felt it was a positive step forward.

“I have no guarantees it will be approved by the members, but from what I have seen, it is better than the one presented three months ago,” Pace said. “I have to insist there is no guarantee it will be approved.”

However, nurses who approached this newspaper were baffled as to why their union was putting the ECG technicians’ agreement as a stumbling block when this was never mentioned before. They insisted the two agreements should be kept separate.

Last March, nurses took industrial action across Malta’s hospitals calling for better work conditions and pay.

During an extraordinary general meeting held in April, 98% of nurses present rejected a financial package presented to them by the government.

Since then, things went quiet as both sides returned to the negotiating table.

Questions sent to the health ministry over the nurses’ collective agreement were left unanswered by the time of writing.

Investigation into Paul Pace allegations

Last April, when union strikes were in full swing, Labour stalwart Emanuel Cuschieri claimed on his radio show that Paul Pace went on holiday to Egypt between February 16 and 28 while he was on leave.

But despite being on vacation and not being able to report to work at Mount Carmel, Pace reported having worked overtime from 12pm till 6pm on the 16th, from 10am till 6pm on the 18th, from 8am till 6pm on the 26th, and from 1pm till 7pm on the 28th.

“And the 26th was a Sunday, so he was asking to be paid double,” Cuschieri said, insisting the claim should be investigated by the relevant authorities.

Two days before Cuschieri’s radio programme, Pace had just suspended a series of directives that were issued to nurses at health centres and at the Gozo General Hospital.

The health ministry said it would be investigating the claims, and replying to questions by this newspaper this week, it said investigations are still ongoing.

“It is pertinent to note that this investigation is completely unrelated to the discussions on the collective agreement,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Questioned on the matter, Pace said he has no issue with being investigated, once again denying all allegations made against him.

“I will continue to work with serenity, and I will not let anyone intimidate me. And I wait without fear for the investigation to conclude,” he said.