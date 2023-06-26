Random testing on drivers among government’s new drug policy objectives

The introduction of random drug testing is among the objectives of government’s new national drug policy unveiled on Monday by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon.

The National Drugs Policy is intended to cover the next 10 years and one proposal is to adopt a “zero tolerance” approach to motorists driving under the influence of illicit drugs.

The policy contains a set of objectives which address dependency on illicit substances through legislative and institutional action. Among the actions listed, government hopes to reduce the supply of illegal substances to the country with better coordination and enhancement of law enforcement bodies as well as the facilitation of better collaboration between international and local enforcement bodies.

A new National Law Enforcement Body composed of representatives from national law enforcement agencies will be set up in a bid to enhance efforts in reducing the drug supply to Malta. The policy also aims to put drug trafficking on top of the police drug unit’s agenda.

The strengthening of the cybercrime unit’s ability to monitor internet transactions and those that involve the purchase of illegal substances through cryptocurrency, especially the darknet, is also listed as a policy objective. Improving the customs service's ability to intervene in the trafficking of drugs is another aim.

The policy also focusses on the need to enhance treatment for dependency, including the creation of an "addiction and comorbidity treatment unit" to cater for increased demand of those with mental health problems and substance use disorder.

Bed numbers for both males and females at the Duel Diagnosis Unit and the numbers of the multidisciplinary professional team at Mount Carmel Hospital, will also be increased.

Drug situation in Malta

The policy document shows Maltese society has seen different trends in drug use. Research shows cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, heroin and new synthetics are the most commonly used drugs among younger persons.

Illicit drug use is more prevalent among males, but the situation is other way round in the misuse of prescription drugs.

As regards to problem drug use, data from the treatment population show the vast majority of individuals in treatment are still heroin users who also use cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

READ ALSO: No hiding in the shadows for drug dealers in Paceville