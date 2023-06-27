Parlament braces for ‘historic vote’ on abortion amendment on Wednesday

The fate of abortion legislation in Malta hangs in the balance as Members of Parliament prepare for the final vote on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow will be a historic day for our country," Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

Currently, abortion is strictly illegal in all circumstances, but a bill proposing exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk or her health is in "grave jeopardy that can lead to death" has garnered attention, after its unveiling on Monday.

The text mandates that decisions on terminations must be approved by three medical specialists and considered only as a last resort after exhausting all other treatment options.

Pro-choice groups expressed strong disapproval to this, stating that the government had "betrayed women" and labeled the modifications as a regressive step.

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the ongoing discussion, saying the final parliamentary vote on the legal amendments will take place on Wednesday.

Abela said that the legal amendments were not about abortion and never intended to be.

Abela cited a recent court case where a woman faced charges for having a medical abortion at home.

Doctors for Choice revealed the incident on social media, saying that the woman, trapped in an abusive relationship, resorted to abortion upon becoming pregnant.

Her boyfriend reported her to the police, who were obligated to prosecute her due to existing laws. The court ultimately found her guilty.

Asserting that the bill aims to protect women, Abela added that doctors who perform abortions to save a woman's life would not face legal repercussions.

He criticised both the Nationalist Party and the Church for their inconsistent stance, noting that they had previously argued against the bill's necessity, only to endorse it now with its altered wording.

The prime minister reiterated that the bill was never intended to introduce abortion, but rather to address the issue of "grave health."