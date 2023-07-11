menu

PN accuses Speaker of ‘incorrect and biased’ behaviour during parliamentary sitting

Nationalist Party says Anglu Farrugia, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela is complicit in doing everything to prevent a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia

karl_azzopardi
11 July 2023, 12:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Speaker Anglu Farrugia
Speaker Anglu Farrugia

The Nationalist Party has accused the Speaker of “incorrect and biased” behaviour during Monday’s parliamentary sitting.

It said Anglu Farrugia, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela is complicit in doing everything to prevent a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The PN’s statement comes after Karol Aquilina was asked to leave parliament after a heated exchange with Farrugia on Monday.

The clash arose after Farrugia denied a request by the Opposition to amend the motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The PN said that the Speaker’s ruling went against the PN’s right, which is clearly stated from the Erskine May Parliamentary Practice (25th edition, 2019, paragraph 20.43) and from the constant and regular practice of various other parliaments around the world.

It said Farrugia has been complicit in preventing parliament from scrutinising government, together with Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat.

“The Speaker must do this to ensure the rights of all Members of Parliament including those of the Nationalist Party as elected representatives of the Maltese and Gozitan people,” the PN said.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.