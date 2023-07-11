PN accuses Speaker of ‘incorrect and biased’ behaviour during parliamentary sitting

The Nationalist Party has accused the Speaker of “incorrect and biased” behaviour during Monday’s parliamentary sitting.

It said Anglu Farrugia, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela is complicit in doing everything to prevent a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The PN’s statement comes after Karol Aquilina was asked to leave parliament after a heated exchange with Farrugia on Monday.

The clash arose after Farrugia denied a request by the Opposition to amend the motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The PN said that the Speaker’s ruling went against the PN’s right, which is clearly stated from the Erskine May Parliamentary Practice (25th edition, 2019, paragraph 20.43) and from the constant and regular practice of various other parliaments around the world.

It said Farrugia has been complicit in preventing parliament from scrutinising government, together with Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat.

“The Speaker must do this to ensure the rights of all Members of Parliament including those of the Nationalist Party as elected representatives of the Maltese and Gozitan people,” the PN said.