Cabinet rejects murder accused Yorgen Fenech’s request to withdraw Melvin Theuma’s pardon

Cabinet has advised the President to reject Yorgen Fenech’s request to withdraw Melvin Theuma's pardon following advice from the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner, government said on Tuesday afternoon.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon on 25 November 2019 to tell all about the Caruana Galizia murder.

Theuma acted as a middleman between Fenech, who allegedly commissioned the assassination, and the three hitmen. When Theuma was arrested in November 2019, he also handed over to the police several recordings of conversations involving Fenech that he made in the months after the murder.

Fenech was charged with masterminding the journalist’s murder and is awaiting trial.

The three hitmen – George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat – have all been convicted and are serving jail time after admitting to the carrying out the murder.

Caruana Galizia was killed in October 2017 when a bomb placed under her car seat was detonated as she drove off from her Bidnija home.