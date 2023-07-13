Robert Abela writes to Chief Justice urging Sofia magisterial inquiry to be concluded

Prime Minister Robert Abela has penned a letter to Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, urging the inquiring magistrate to conclude her investigation into the death of Jean Paul Sofia as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday government MPs voted in favour of a motion that urges Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia to conclude her magisterial inquiry, which has been ongoing for over six months. Government MPs however, voted against a motion that requested a public inquiry into Sofia’s death.

In his letter, Abela stated that, “with Parliament’s faith in the magisterial inquiry,” Parliament stresses that inquiries such as this are given absolute priority, “to send the clear message that such accidents in society are not acceptable, and everyone must answer for their actions.”

Abela stated that the inquiry is overdue, according to the criminal code, which states that such an inquiry is to be closed within 60 days. “It is worrying for government and parliament that despite this, there is no public indication that the inquiry is being prioritised,” Abela wrote.

The Prime Minister urged the Chief Justice to urge the inquiring magistrate to conclude her inquiry without further delay.

On Thursday, Labour MPs faced major backlash following their decision to vote against the adoption of a public inquiry into the accident.