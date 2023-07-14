Samantha Pace Gasan appointed Commissioner on Gender-Based and Domestic Violence

Human rights activist Samantha Pace Gasan has been appointed as the new Commissioner on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Pace Gasan's appointment follows her two and a half years of service as Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

A specialist in social policy, Samantha Pace Gasan has long been involved in activism. She contributed to various organizations such as Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ, Studenti Harsien Soċjali, and the Network of Young Women Leaders.

Additionally, she served as a member of the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality and conducted research projects within the Faculty for the Wellbeing of Society at the University of Malta.

The Ministry said that although significant progress has been made in recent years, with reforms implemented to address gender-based and domestic violence, there is still work to be done.

The government aims to strengthen the Commission's activities, increase training for professionals assisting victims, and continue the implementation of the Istanbul Convention—a comprehensive legal framework designed to protect women from all forms of violence.

Upon announcing the appointment, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg, extended their best wishes to Samantha Pace Gasan.

They also expressed gratitude to Audrey Friggieri, who held the position since February 2020, for her service. Friggieri resigned from the post last month.