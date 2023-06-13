menu

Domestic violence commissioner resigns

13 June 2023, 9:59am
by Karl Azzopardi
Audrey Friggieri (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
Commissioner on Gender Based Violence and Domestic Violence Audrey Friggieri has tendered her resignation, MaltaToday is informed.

The reason behind her resignation is not yet known, and when contacted Friggieri refused to comment.

Friggieri was appointed commissioner in February 2020, a week after the brutal murder 34-year-old Chantelle Chetcuti, a mother of two, by her former partner.

She replaced Simone Cini who also resigned from the post.

