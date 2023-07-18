Orange weather warning issued as Malta sizzles in Charon heatwave

The Meteorological Office issued an orange weather warning as scorching temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 40°C on multiple days this week.

Urging the public to take necessary precautions, the Met Office has forecasted actual temperatures of 40°C, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter, reaching up to 41°C.

The UV index is also projected to soar to 12, indicating a critical risk of radiation-related harm to exposed skin from the sun.

This heightened UV level is particularly concerning for public health authorities, as they reported seven cases of heatstroke, sunstroke, hyperthermia, and sunburn treated at the Mater Dei Hospital A&E Department last weekend.

Fortunately, most patients were discharged after receiving medical attention, but one patient necessitated further care and was admitted to MDH wards, while two others received minor medical care at the Victoria Health Centre in Gozo.

Looking ahead, this week is set to experience 40°C temperatures on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, with consistently high UV levels registering at 11 throughout the week.

The World Health Organisation deems UV levels of 11 and above as "extremely high," emphasizing the need for additional protection against the sun's harmful rays.

In light of these extreme conditions, the Public Health Authorities stress the importance of staying hydrated by regularly drinking water and avoiding energy drinks, and caffeine, while limiting alcohol intake.

The Public Health Authority also urges the public to be vigilant about vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and those with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, in a previous communication, advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm and to seek shelter during these peak hours.

Parents and pet owners were cautioned against leaving young children and pets unattended in cars, and loose-fitting clothing and hats were recommended for added protection.

Southern and eastern Europe are also on high alert. Italy is particularly concerned, with parts of the country expected to experience scorching highs of up to 48°C in the upcoming days, fueling worries about a surge in heat-related fatalities.

On Tuesday, a road sign worker collapsed and passed away near Milan as the temperature soared to 40°C.

Greece, too, has been battling extreme temperatures, with soaring highs exceeding 40°C. The searing conditions prompted authorities to close the Acropolis in Athens during the hottest hours of the day to safeguard visitors from the intense heat.

In the southeast of the capital, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate resort towns due to raging wildfires, adding to the concerns over the safety and well-being of residents and tourists alike.