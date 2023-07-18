Family of construction site victim awaits draft of public inquiry's terms, calls for accountability

The family of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia still need to see a draft of the terms of reference of the public inquiry, the family said on Tuesday.

"We are also looking forward to terms of reference which establish a framework that provides for accountability should there be no political will to implement the recommendations made by the board of inquiry," the family said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia on Monday afternoon, few hours prior a vigil at Castille.

The U-turn after the magistrate investigating the Sofia death extended the inquiry by another 60 days, a move that angered the Prime Minister, who has been pressuring the magistrate to conclude her job.

The public inquiry board will be led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon, who will be supported by Auditor General Charles Deguara and court expert Mario Cassar.

The family released a statement expressing their approval of the prime minister's decision to initiate a public inquiry into their son's death, referring to it as a "positive step towards achieving justice."

However, they also highlighted that this move came after enduring several months of their pleas being rejected and a parliamentary motion being defeated.

The family said it maintains its trust in Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia and the appointed experts in handling the case, emphasizing their belief in the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

They expressed a desire for the courts to operate without undue pressure, allowing for a thorough investigation into the criminal responsibility for Jean Paul's death and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

While they await the legal process to unfold, the family stresses the importance of identifying systematic and administrative failures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. To achieve this, they believe a fully independent and impartial public inquiry is necessary, gaining the trust of all parties involved, as well as the public.

Regarding the nominations for the board of inquiry, the family said it does not doubt the integrity of the individuals nominated but urges the government to ensure their current positions are compatible with their involvement in the inquiry.

They expressed their hope at terms which will empower the board members to investigate thoroughly the process leading to Jean Paul's tragic death and make recommendations to prevent further casualties in construction sites.