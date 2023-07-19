PN wants standards investigation into how Abela, Attard knew of Sofia magisterial inquiry extension

The Nationalist Party has called for an investigation by the Standards Commissioner into statements made by Prime Minister Robert Abela and justice minister Jonathan Attard, surrounding their knowledge of Magistrate Marse-Anne Farrugia's request for an extension to her ongoing inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

During a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced a public inquiry into the death of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia, in a U-turn after the magistrate investigating the Sofia death extended the inquiry by another 60 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN stated that during the press conference where the public inquiry was announced, Abela and Attard made reference to confidential information which should only be seen by the Attorney General. In a letter to the standards czar signed by the Opposition's spokesperson for Justice, Karol Aquilina, it was stated that the information related to the ongoing magisterial inquiry that Abela and Attard had access to could have only been accessed through communications with the Attorney General, and that they had no right to obtain said information.

The statements which the Standards Commissioner is being called to investigate are statements that show that both Abela and Attard knew of the magistrate's request for an extension for her inquiry, as Aquilina writes that this information is confidential and belongs to the Attorney General.