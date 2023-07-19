PA turns down flats next to Żabbar cemetery

A zoning application aimed at allowing a residential block on an undeveloped plot of land immediately next to an existing cemetery in Żabbar has been refused by the Planning Authority.

The local plan approved in 2006 does not allow development on this 1,300sq.m plot of land as this is earmarked for the expansion of the adjacent cemetery.

In a bid to overrule the local plan, applicant Alexei Tabone has submitted a declaration from the Archdiocese of Malta and the Żabbar Parish that they are not interested in any extension of the existing cemetery.

But the Authority pointed out that although there currently is no proposal for the extension of the existing cemetery, this land needs to be safeguarded for this eventuality, especially with the growth in population and the prohibition of constructing new cemeteries.

The PA also noted that the proposed rezoning of this land for residential development would visually dominate the existing historic cemetery and would significantly reduce the openness of the area.

The land which is over 1,300m2 directly abuts the existing Żabbar cemetery along the southeast side and has a frontage on three schemed roads, namely, Triq il-Misqa, Triq il-Hawt, and Triq il-Papa iju XII.

The Burials Regulatory Unit had objected to the development based on the Police Code which states that no cemetery can be built in less than 183 metres from any residential household.

But the developer rebutted that there are at least 13 cemeteries in the Maltese Islands which are located at less than 183 meters from residential development. This is because the law actually bans the development of new cemeteries in the vicinity of residences but does not specifically ban dwellings from being located next to cemeteries.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has also warned that the residential block would result in the creation of extensive blank party walls bearing onto the historic cemetery.

In a strongly-worded objection, the Żabbar council had also shown its consternation at the zoning request. “The cemetery is a sacred space and should not be abutting developments.”

The council had urged the authorities to respect the historical value of the site by safeguarding the buffer zone between the residential area and the graves.