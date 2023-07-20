PM should not have known about extension of Sofia inquiry – Chamber of Advocates

The Chamber of Advocates has questioned how the Prime Minister knew of a magistrate’s fresh extension of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry, when only the Attorney General should have known the information.

In a statement, the Chamber said that such reports of extensions to magisterial inquiries are only divulged to the Attorney General.

“The Chamber is concerned that this information, which should only be known to the Attorney General, was also known to the Prime Minister.”

The Chamber also slammed the Prime Minister for attacking the judiciary in a press conference announcing a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“The Chamber of Advocates acknowledges that the judiciary is not beyond criticism, however it appeals that each case is given a clear, complete, factual and truthful picture.”

It also asked the Minister of Justice to sit down and discuss any potential changes to procedure so that magisterial inquiries can be concluded at a faster rate.

The Chamber also issued a second statement in response to a social media post circulating in recent days regarding the conduct of Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg during the ongoing Magisterial Inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The Chamber denounced all personal attacks against Buttigieg and called for a more responsible approach to expressing criticism.

The Chamber of Advocates acknowledged that people have a right to express their opinions and disagreement with the actions and behaviour of public figures, including the Attorney General.

However, the organisation said it is important that this right be exercised with maturity and respect for the institutions involved.

"The Attorney General is not beyond criticism, and anyone is free to express their opinions about the conduct of her office," the Chamber stated in its news release.

"However, we appeal for full maturity in the way such criticism is expressed, and we can never accept any form of personal attacks or undermining of the Attorney General."

The Chamber of Advocates said it stands in solidarity with Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg. “These disrespectful comments undermine the public trust there must be for this institution.”

This statement comes after the magistrate presiding over the inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia notified the government that she will extend the inquiry by another 60 days.

After this, former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi accused the Attorney General of requesting notification of the inquiry, and whether it has been concluded yet, to paint the inquiring magistrate in a bad light.

Azzopardi described Buttigieg as “worse than garbage”, and implied that she is not an independent.