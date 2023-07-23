Enemalta says that power was restored to all customers affected by cable faults

Enemalta said that the electricity supply was restored to all customers affected by the high voltage cable faults.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Enemalta said that the repairs related to damages caused by the high temperatures of the ongoing heatwave are, however, still ongoing.

Power cuts were relentless all week as Malta grappled with the severe heatwave that spread all across Southern Europe.

Gudja, Rabat, Mdina, Dingli, Kalkara, Cospicua, Senglea, Vittoriosa, Swieqi, and Sliema all faced prolonged power cuts on Friday, extending throughout the night and persisting on Saturday morning.

Enemalta said that its engineers and technicians continued working “relentlessly” to repair high voltage cable faults in different parts of Malta and Gozo, to restore electricity supply to customers and gradually re-establish the network’s flexibility and resilience.

“The Company registered more than 60 high voltage cable faults and other network difficulties since Monday. Several technical teams will continue working round the clock, until all damaged cables can be re-energised,” Enemalta said.

In the meantime, other teams of Enemalta technicians will continue to respond to requests for assistance from customers impacted by smaller faults that may affect individual buildings, parts of a street or similar small areas.

It said that repairs on a high voltage cable in Attard were completed on Saturday night, to restore supply to customers in parts of Rabat, Dingli and Mtarfa.

In Gozo, repair works on another cable supplying parts of Nadur were completed as well.

“I would like to show my appreciation and thank all the teams working at all times of day to assist customers affected by these difficulties. We reinforced our resources and will continue to do so in coming days, to continue strengthening the network and swiftly respond to any other difficulty that may arise in coming hours,” Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona said.

The national energy company said that when a high voltage network fault is registered, it immediately launches works to restore electricity supply to customers in the affected areas.

“In many cases, these areas can be reconnected to the grid through alternative cable connections. However, when multiple faults affect different cables supplying the same area within a short period of time, restoration of supply to the affected customers may not be possible until lengthy underground cable repairs are completed,” Enemalta explained.

It added that when faults are impacting a single substation and repairs need more time to complete, it also uses large generators as a standby power system, to provide electricity to the affected customers while repairs are in progress.

In the last few days generators were used to reduce outage times in Zabbar, Zurrieq, Dingli, Msida, Zebbug, Mellieha and Ghajnsielem.

“Enemalta will continue making use of all resources available to keep improving the quality of its services, while providing a quicker response to network disturbances and requests for assistance from customers in difficulty.”

Customers experiencing such difficulties can inform Enemalta by calling the Company’s customer care team on 8007 2224 or by calling the Servizz.Gov Helpline 153.

The Company is using its SMS notification service to keep subscribed customers updated on faults and repairs affecting their electricity supply.

The public can subscribe to this service by sending an SMS with the account holder’s ID Card number, on 79052492.

Live updates are also available on the Enemalta website - enemalta.com.mt.