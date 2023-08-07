MPs who don't submit tax returns are in breach of ethics, Standards czar states

Members of Parliament who do not submit tax returns would be in breach of ethics, the Standards czar has stated.

After taking into account three accusations against ex-Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi for failing to file his tax returns on time for the years 2018 and 2019, the Standards Commissioner came to this conclusion.

Dr. Azzopardi told the Commissioner that he hadn't filed any tax returns, explaining that his personal and professional circumstances were to blame. He said that he had settled his accounts with the Inland Revenue Department and paid all outstanding fines and arrears while stating that avoiding paying taxes was never his plan.

In March 2021, while Azzopardi was still a member of Parliament, complaints were filed by Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef, then-ONE head of news, Edward Montebello, and a certain Ray Azzopardi.

Commissioner George Hyzler initially looked into this issue and came to the conclusion that while there had been an ethical violation, Dr. Azzopardi's personal circumstances should not have been overlooked. In light of this, Commissioner Hyzler suggested that the issue be resolved in accordance with article 22(5) of the Standards in Public Life Act and that Dr. Azzopardi's comments be interpreted as an apology. This provision gives the Commissioner the authority to end a case on his own initiative if the ethical violation was not substantial and could be fixed to his satisfaction.

The Commissioner was unable to finish his report on the matter before September 30, 2022, the deadline for his resignation. After analysing the case, Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi came to the same findings as his predecessor and decided to close the case on this basis.