Toddler and Transport Malta worker sustain grievous injuries after two separate accidents

Three people have been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care, after they were involved in two separate traffic accidents.

The first accident occurred at around 11:15am in Triq Bormla, Zabbar, when a 67-year-old woman residing in Kalkara lost control of her car and crashed into three parked cars, while a three-year-old girl was in the car.

The second accident happened about an hour later in Triq Dawret Ħal Għaxaq, Ghaxaq. Police investigations show that a 53-year old man driving a Toyota Funcargo, crashed into a Canadian 42-year-old man driving a Toyota Aygo, as well as a 31-year-old Transport Malta official on a motorcycle.

After all three persons were taken to hospital, the three-year-old girl and the TM official were certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the elderly lady sustained light injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.