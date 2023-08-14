Man sustains grievous injuries after motorcycle accident in Gudja

A 32-year-old man from Zabbar sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorbike in Gudja.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 9:00am in Triq Dawret il-Gudja, il-Gudja.

Police were called to the scene where the man was driving his Yamaha T110 when he collided with a Suzuki Swift being driven by a 22-year-old man from Gharghur. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.