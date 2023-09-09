Edward Zammit Lewis confirms he and family are safe in Morocco

Labour MP and former Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and his family, who are currently in Morocco, are safe.

In comments to MaltaToday, Zammit Lewis said that up until Wednesday they were staying in the old Medina area in Marrakesh, but they are now in the northern region of Tangiers.

On Friday, Morocco suffered a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake around the Atlas Mountains, about 50 miles from the city of Marrakesh. The recorded death toll is now over 800 and hundreds have been reported injured.

The Maltese Foreign Ministry confirmed that it was contacted by 10 Maltese nationals who are in Marrakesh or near the said region in the Kingdom of Morocco. None of them have reported suffering any injury.

Zammit Lewis said that many old historical buildings and riads (historical boutique hotels) in Medina were damaged by the earthquake.

He, however, described the situation in Tangiers as calm and said that it is expected that tourists will travel to the north to leave the country from Tangier.

The former Minister also said that he knows a family that is staying in Marrakesh, but they confirmed to him that they are safe.

He also said that their guide contacted his family, who live outside the old village, and they are also safe.