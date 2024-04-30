[WATCH] Abela claims ‘the establishment’ is using the Vitals inquiry to disrupt elections

Prime Minister Robert Abela has claimed that “the establishment” is behind what he described as the suspicious timing in which the magisterial inquiry into the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare was concluded.

Doorstepped by the press on Tuesday afternoon, Abela alluded to a group of people who “work in the background, that do not forget nor forgive and that believe that they have a divine right to rule.”

Using the inquiry to get out the vote, Abela said that the electorate has to make a decision and decide whether it will let “the establishment steal the sovereignty of the leadership of the country.”

In fact, Abela stated that next June’s election is “more important than a general election.” The Prime Minister echoed Joseph Muscat’s singling out of the inquiring magistrate as he differentiated her from the rest of the judiciary.

Abela also called into question the experts involved in the inquiry, as he said that he is informed that the experts in question were not from any EU state.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday also asked a number of MPs whether they agree with Abela and Muscat’s attack on the inquiring magistrate.

Ex-PL MP Rosianne Cutajar stated that “history repeats itself.” When asked if she considers the inquiry as an attack on Labourites, she responded, “Of course it’s an attack on Labourites, I too experienced an attack.”

Carmelo Abela told this newspaper that when one criticises the judiciary, it’s not an attack. “I’m shocked that when the opposition or its supporters attack the judiciary, they’re never asked about this from certain journalists,” he concluded as he stated that he agreed with Muscat and Abela’s claims.

In fact, all PL MPs were either silent or towed the party line when asked about their position on Abela’s claims, as some singled out the claims from Muscat’s.